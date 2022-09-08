Goulburn Post
You don't need a qualification to ask R U OK

Updated September 8 2022 - 5:17am, first published 1:27am
Australians across the nation will today join the conversation to mark R U OK? Day, a National Day of Action and a reminder that every day is a day to ask your friends, family and colleagues, 'are you OK?'.

