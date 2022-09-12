A Goulburn man has avoided jail time after a "king hit" attack and an assault outside a hospital.
William James Cashmere, 27, was sentenced at Goulburn Local Court on September 7 after pleading guilty to two counts of common assault which occurred less than a month apart.
The court heard that at around 1am on February 19, Cashmere had followed the victim after he allegedly made inappropriate comments about his girlfriend at the Crookwell Hotel.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said both men had been affected by alcohol when Cashmere delivered a closed fist punch to the jaw of the victim. She described the attack as a "knock out blow" and "unprovoked".
According to police documents tendered in court the victim was immediately knocked out and fell to the ground motionless where Cashmere kicked the victim in the upper torso.
Police attended the scene 15 minutes later and found the victim in a semi-conscious state and he was transported to hospital. The victim suffered short-term memory loss.
The court also heard that at around 12.50am on March 7, Cashmere head-butted a man outside Goulburn Base Hospital and "shaped up" to fight him.
Magistrate Beattie said the victim had been speaking to Cashmere's girlfriend about her son who was in hospital at the time.
Cashmere's lawyer Matthew Adams said his client had since engaged with professional services and was "extremely remorseful" for his actions.
Mr Adams said Cashmere had been dealing with long-term alcohol problems but showed a strong potential for rehabilitation.
He urged the magistrate to consider a "lengthy" corrections order to be served in the community in lieu of a full-time jail sentence, which is often given for what Mr Adams described as a "king hit".
The police prosecutor said community safety was "paramount" in the magistrate's decision.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie described Cashmere's assaults as "unprovoked, cowardly and out of control".
She said the common factor in both cases had been Cashmere's girlfriend.
"Women don't need men to behave like that," Magistrate Beattie said.
"When I look at all the things you've done since then... you're engaging in treatment [and] that's positive.
"I'm giving you a different sentence today than what I would have back in March because of what you've done since then."
Cashmere was given an 18-month intensive corrections order which included a condition that he continued to engage with professional services for mental health and alcohol rehabilitation. He must also complete 180 hours of community service.
"Don't muck it up or you'll be sent straight to jail," Magistrate Beattie said.
