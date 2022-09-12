Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

'Women don't need men to behave like that': Goulburn man avoids jail after 'king hit'

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Goulburn man has avoided jail time after a "king hit" attack and an assault outside a hospital. File picture

A Goulburn man has avoided jail time after a "king hit" attack and an assault outside a hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.