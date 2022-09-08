Ten community groups across the Upper Lachlan Shire have been handed grants from two separate wind farm funds.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council confirmed in the August ordinary meeting of council that grants would be awarded from the Crookwell II Wind Farm Community Fund and Taralga Wind Farm Community Fund.
The Crookwell fund is supported by owner and operator Global Power Group. The 2022/23 round of funding sees a total of $27,204 handed out.
The recipients are Crookwell Community Garden ($5,000 for the 'Growing our patch' project), Oolong Rural Fire Brigade ($2,204 for communications and personal lighting) and Crookwell Golf Club Maintenance Association ($20,000 for two golf carts for seniors/members with disabilities).
Meanwhile the Taralga fund will be split across 10 organisations, totaling $74,444.
Leading the way is Taralga and District Showground and Recreational Co-operative Ltd ($16,000 of the refurbishment of Taralga Community Courts and $15,785 for Taralga Showground safety works).
The other recipients are Southern Tablelands Vintage Farm Machinery Club ($8,138 for tables and gazebos), Taralga Historical Society ($8,808 for museum air-conditioning), Taralga Golf Club (upgrade to entrance and driveway), Taralga Playground ($3,398 for signage upgrades) and Taralga Landcare Group ($13,640 for works at Taralga Landcare Windfarm Park).
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
