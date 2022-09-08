Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Upper Lachlan Shire community groups receive over $100,000 from Crookwell II and Taralga Wind Farm grants

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:17am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ten community groups across the Upper Lachlan Shire have been handed grants from two separate wind farm funds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.