Off-duty officer issued infringement for low-range drink-driving

An off-duty police officer has been issued with an infringement for an alleged low-range drink-driving in The Hume region.
About 7am Thursday 8 September 8, 2022, officers attached to Goulburn Highway Patrol were conducting stationary random breath tests (RBT) on Victoria Street, Goulburn, when they directed the driver of a Mazda sedan to pull over.
The driver - a man aged 52 - allegedly returned a positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was subject to a secondary breath analysis which allegedly returned a positive reading of 0.064.
The off-duty officer - who is attached to a specialist command - was issued an infringement notice for low range PCA.
