Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Off-duty officer issued infringement for low-range drink-driving

Updated September 8 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off-duty officer issued infringement for low-range drink-driving

An off-duty police officer has been issued with an infringement for an alleged low-range drink-driving in The Hume region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.