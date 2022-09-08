Three cyclists have completed an "unforgettable" journey riding across Australia to raise awareness for mental health.
The men said they had heard stories from communities around the country that "stopped them in their tracks" as they raised money for the Black Dog Institute.
Having left Perth on July 21, the cyclists passed through Goulburn last Thursday (September 7) to rest before the final stretch to Bondi.
Escorted by police up Montague Street, they arrived to a warm welcome from friends and family.
Chris Bushell and Scott Evans are Goulburn locals, Pat Wheelan is a friend of theirs from Minnesota, USA.
Mr Evans and Mr Wheelan rode the 4800km from Perth to Bondi while Mr Bushell followed in a support vehicle. Previously, Mr Bushell has ridden across Australia as well as across the USA where he first met Mr Wheelan.
Mr Evans said they had faced pouring rains along the journey but had the benefit of riding tailwinds from Perth and across the Nullarbor.
"It was only once we hit Adelaide that we rode into headwinds and that was gruelling," he said.
Besides three flat tyres and three mechanical issues, Mr Evans said overall it had been a smooth ride.
Mr Wheelan said the trip had been full of both highs and lows.
"There have been ecstatic moments, demoralising ones, hard ones and spectacular ones," he said.
Mr Evans praised his cycling partner for his efforts, especially for undertaking such an arduous journey at 72 years of age.
Mr Wheelan had a small stack on a particularly rocky section of the Great Victorian Rail Trail and took one extra rest day for recovery.
"We had ridden 98 per cent of the trip together," Mr Evans said.
"The one day I rode alone without Pat I realised to ride alone is lonely."
The experience of loneliness was a common theme in stories they heard from people along the journey.
"We met a myriad of people with different stories," Mr Bushell said.
The three men realised that many people just needed an "ear to listen".
Whether it was "truck drivers, mums or pops", the trio said they had touched a lot of people as they rode across the country.
"We had such a variety of people donate," Mr Bushell said.
"From a young girl who gave $5 because her mother had [suffered from depression] to a truck driver who had experienced his own mental health issues after spending so many hours driving alone."
The men said people driving past them had even handed them money from the windows of their cars.
With tears in their eyes, the three men told the Post it was an experience they would "never forget".
"Sometimes people just need someone to hear their story," Mr Bushell said.
The men have raised nearly $9000, and are still collecting donations online through the Black Dog Institute. Money raised goes towards research into the identification, prevention and treatment of mental illness.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
