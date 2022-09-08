The sausages were sizzling and jovial chatter filled the air at Goulburn Police Station on Thursday.
Inspector Matt Hinton was putting his cooking skills to full use as he whipped up a barbecue for colleagues.
The gathering was part of the nationwide RUOK day, aimed at checking up on people's mental health.
Inspector Hinton said participation in the day was one small way police could show their acceptance of and willingness to participate in wellbeing programs.
"As an organisation we also have employee assistance programs. Police can get help if they have issues," he said.
"We know policing can affect those on the ground as well as families. If you're not okay, we encourage our officers to put their hand up and get help. It's incumbent on them to do so."
Hume Police District honorary chaplain, The Reverend Ken Graham, knows only too well that checking on people's mental health is about more than one day.
The Goulburn-based chaplain said building relationships with police on a regular basis was vital to his role.
"We call it 'presence,' because it is about just being there," he said.
"...Generally it is about support, including in frontline situations because the job can be very difficult. Officers are exposed to things the community aren't and they see it nearly every day."
The Reverend Graham described police as a "tremendous group of people" who worked hard.
He has been in the role for eight years.
Mission Australia NSW and ACT area manager, Daniel Strickland, initiated the day at Goulburn Police Station.
He echoed this year's theme that "no qualification was needed" to simply ask if a person was okay.
"It's simply about asking the question, hearing the answer, providing links to services and being prepared to follow up," he said.
"Two officers have lost their lives to suicide in the past month, one of them just 23 years old. That's a statistic I don't want to see in the community so I thought this was an opportune time to do this.
"...As an ex police officer I know the challenges officers face every day and this is a small token of appreciation for the work they do."
Mr Strickland said Inspector Hinton was also passionate about officers' mental health. Moreover, the two agencies worked closely together, enabling everyone to access the support services they needed.
