Rail museum's special connection to the Royal family

A hidden gem lies in the NSW Rail Museum.
Tucked away in Thirlmere lies a connection to the Royal family and Queen Elizabeth II; the carriage that transported Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The Governor-General's carriage transported the young royal couple on their first royal tour of Australia in 1954.
It was the first time a reigning monarch had visited Australia.
The beautifully ornate carriage transported the royal couple to regional areas such as Newcastle, Lismore, Orange, Dubbo, Armidale, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.
The train was hauled by diesel-electric locomotives, 4001 and 4002, which were painted a fitting royal blue and gold.
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith said the carriage was "the most treasured item" in the museum.
"In the fire plan, if the museum goes on fire, the first course of action is getting that carriage out.
"Not many people know until they go there."
You can see the Governor-General's carriage at the NSW Rail Museum.
Transport Heritage NSW has been contacted for comment.
