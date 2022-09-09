She never visited the city but Goulburn now has a unique connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The monarch died peacefully overnight at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96 and the tributes have flown in from all four corners of the globe.
The Queen visited Australia 16 times during her 70-year reign but never made it to Goulburn.
However there's a piece of history that connects the city to the longest serving British Monarch and it's still residing in town.
During her 1970's visit, the Queen used a modified FP7 railway pay bus to travel between the royal yacht (docked in Coffs Harbour) and Coffs Harbour station.
That bus now lives in the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre and is slowly being restored by volunteers.
Goulburn Loco Roundhouse Preservation Society secretary Kerry Dwyer said work was nearing completion.
"It's still being restored but it's fairly advanced. We're replacing some of the windows and chairs," he told the Post.
"We are planning to use in for tours. At the moment you can only see the exterior but normally people can climb up and sit on the seats. The Queen could have sat in any one of them."
Volunteer Nigel Wingad said they were looking forward to showing off the vehicle to visitors.
"It's taken a couple of years [to restore]. We're still in the process of doing it because we're just volunteers," he said
"We're definitely going to be letting people know when they come in for tours."
The FP7 came to the Roundhouse in November 1988. But why the name pay bus?
For nearly 50 years they were used to move money around the railway network to literally pay staff on the tracks.
In April 1986 they ceased operation due to advances in electronic banking.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
