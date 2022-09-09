Councils, MPs pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

As the world grapples with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, leaders from across the globe have offered messages of condolences.
Closer to home, council leaders and MPs have expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker said it was very sad day.
"Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne before I was even born," he said.
"She has been admired by everyone in the world. No matter what religion or faction you are. She had an ability to push past that.
"She has all but demanded total respect. But above all else she has always been a mum, grandmother and now great-grandmother.
"I'm glad she passed away at Balmoral, she always said that was her home and Buckingham Palace was work. It was very fitting.
"We will be doing something. We have to make sure we follow protocol but until then flags will remain at half-mast until the funeral."
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman issued a statement on Facebook where she said was extremely saddened to hear of the news.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took the throne at just 25 and went on to become the longest-reigning British monarch, Australian sovereign and leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, which she navigated for seven decades," she said.
"She has served with dignity, courage and above all unwavering commitment.
"I know all of you will join me in extending our deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family who have not only lost a great leader but a mother, grandmother and great grandmother."
Wingecarribee Shire Council offered its condolences to the Royal family on behalf of the residents and staff.
"Queen Elizabeth II will be fondly remembered as a constant among change and reminder of traditional values," the statement read.
"Thank you for your unwavering service."
Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould said the Queen's death would be deeply felt.
"Her Majesty Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Australia and Head of the Commonwealth has passed," he said in a statement on Facebook.
"She dedicated her entire life to the service of the Commonwealth and was a pillar of stability during times of turmoil.
"As the longest serving monarch in the history of the Commonwealth, she was much loved and admired and was the only monarch many of us have ever known. Her loss will be deeply felt.
"Thank you for your service your Majesty. May you Rest In Peace."
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith also passed on his condolences.
"My thoughts and prayers go to the Royal family," he said.
"I want to pay tribute to one the greatest leaders the world has ever seen. She saw 15 prime ministers, she dealt with World War II, the end of communism; she has seen so many things throughout her life.
"She has always held herself with grace and dignity"
Mr Smith said Queen Elizabeth II showed great respect, dignity and integrity.
"I think she's respected throughout the world across all parties and political philosophies," he said.
"While we mourn her passing, the people of NSW have to offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and millions across the globe."
Flags at across Wingecarribee Shire Council, Wollondilly Shire Council, and Goulburn Mulwaree Council will be flown at half mast.
Advertisement
