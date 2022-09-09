The death of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked at the Anglican Diocese of Canberra/Goulburn's Synod on Friday (September 9).
Advertisement
The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Friday morning AEST and was, until her death, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
The 47th Synod is being held in Goulburn from September 9-11 and Dean of Saint Saviours Cathedral, the Very Reverend Phillip Saunders, said she would be remembered.
"Even in my lifetime there has only been one monarch so it's an enormous change," he said.
"Whether you are a royalist or not, she was a person who was widely admired in her country, the Commonwealth and world as a person of faith and service."
The Cathedral will be open between 10am and 4pm Friday and across the weekend for people to sign a condolence book. They can also light a candle and reflect in the Soldiers Chapel, within the Cathedral.
An ecumenical service will be held for the community during the week to mark the Queen's passing. Details are yet to be announced.
Both the Dean and Bishop Mark Short will acknowledge Queen Elizabeth's death at the Canberra/Goulburn diocese's opening service for Synod on Friday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.