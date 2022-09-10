Goulburn woman Louise Fox has been appointed to an advisory panel as part of the Rural Health Inquiry.
The NSW Government announced last week that they would adopt 41 out of 44 recommendations, prompting both positive and negative responses from health experts.
The announcement coincided with the formation of the Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel.
Chaired by NSW Rural Doctors Network CEO Richard Colbran, the panel is made up of 15 members, including Ms Fox.
Ms Fox was named Goulburn's 2022 Local Woman of the Year for her role as COVID-19 Controller for the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD).
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the inquiry wanted to hear from people on the ground.
"It is my absolute priority to ensure that, no matter where you live in our state, you have access to the health services that you need and deserve," Mrs Taylor said.
"We know that almost all patients who pass through our rural and regional hospitals and health services have a positive outcome. A Bureau of Health Information survey of more than 6,000 patients who received emergency care from small, rural public hospitals found that 94 per cent rated their care as 'good' or 'very good'.
"However, it was important to hear directly from those on the ground, including patients, their families, health staff and communities, about where we need to address issues in our health system and also build on the NSW Government's ongoing commitment to best practice healthcare and reform. That is what this Inquiry has achieved."
Regional Health Ministerial Advisory Panel:
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
