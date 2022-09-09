Historic hotel pit-stop for vintage racers

A trio of drivers in their circa 1923 Alvis race cars stopped to stretch their legs at the historic Loaded Dog Hotel at Tarago on Friday, September 9.
For the drivers it was a well earned break on their seven-hour journey from Corryong to Goulburn.
Steve Denner, the groups spokesman, said the convoy has made an 850 km journey, departing from Kew in Melbourne several days ago where the weather had been anything but kind.
Mr Denner said in open-cockpit cars the drivers had suffered through hammering rains and even bouts of snow during the trip.
The trio are part of a large convoy of vintage racing cars and bikes headed for an All Historics racing event at Marulan's Pheasantwood Circuit to run Saturday and Sunday.
You too, can enjoy the sights and sounds of history at the All Historic Racing Club event this weekend.
The racing will showcase 35 lovingly restored historic race cars including 33 historic Motor cycles, and some side car action as well.
The owners of these incredible cars and bikes have some great stories about their restorations.
You can't buy the parts for these gems at the local parts shop or even the car/bike wreckers.
Scrounging, adapting or engineering the required parts yourself is standard practice for these enthusiasts. One owner, Andrew, used the piston for a Bell Helicopter as part of his car restoration, a single cylinder 1908 Sizaire et Naudin.
There will certainly be some action packed Vintage car and bike racing to watch on the technically challenging 1.3km circuit this weekend.
With free spectator entry, a great family friendly atmosphere and several excellent viewing areas, this event will be well worth a visit.
You might be lucky enough to see them on their return trip early next week.
