Goulburn to host a Country Championships Wildcard Qualifying race

By Goulburn and District Race Club
Updated September 10 2022 - 7:49am, first published 6:00am
The Goulburn and District Race Club will host a Country Championships Wildcard Qualifying race. File picture.

The Goulburn and District Race Club has received a big boost to its Autumn racing program with news that it will host a Country Championships Wildcard Qualifying Race on Friday, March 17.

