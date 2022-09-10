The Goulburn and District Race Club has received a big boost to its Autumn racing program with news that it will host a Country Championships Wildcard Qualifying Race on Friday, March 17.
The race is a new addition to The Newhaven Park Country Championships which is run as a state-wide series.
Advertisement
The $1.85m Country Championships are a pivotal part of 'The Championships' run at Royal Randwick over two weeks in April.
READ ALSO:
Goulburn District Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said it was an exciting addition to the club's racing plans for 2023.
"Racing NSW has announced a new qualifying race for Southern NSW in 2023," Fife said.
"The Southern Wildcard will be hosted by Goulburn Race Club in what will be the first running of the newly added race to The Country Championships format in next year."
She said the club was thrilled to host a "shot at glory" opportunity for many country-trained gallopers and their connections with plenty of prizemoney on offer.
"Qualifying races across the state give country gallopers a lucrative chance to qualify for the country championships final which will be held on Saturday, April 1 at Royal Randwick," she said.
"The new race carries $150,000 in prizemoney and provides a much sought after opportunity for the winning horse and connections to qualify for April's final which is worth $500 000.
"It's great news for Goulburn, local trainers and our race club, further cementing industry recognition of the quality racing product Goulburn delivers.
"We expect the Southern wild card race to attract a big field and an audience to match with entry open to horses from the Southern Districts, South-East and Central Districts."
For more information, call Robyn Fife on 4822 2222 or email robyn@goulburnraceclub.com.au.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.