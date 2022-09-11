Have you ever had a mooncake before?
Well those who hadn't had a chance to when the Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) hosted a Mid-Autumn Festival on Friday, September 9.
Beside from having morning tea which also included spring rolls and Chinese buns, attendees also learnt a couple of dances led by GMC manager Heni Pearson.
"There are a lot of people in the local Chinese community and this was a good way to bring them together as well introduce others into the culture," Ms Pearson said.
"Everyone knows about the Chinese New Year, but every other culture has their own new year.
"This festival is unique to the Chinese culture."
All those who attended said it was a great day and helped relieve stress as well.
The next event run by the GMC will be the end of year party on December 9 at the Hume Conservatorium.
In the meantime, Ms Pearson encouraged the community to come forward with any cultural festival ideas that aren't already run by the GMC.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
