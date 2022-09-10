A teacher's view: How many merges did you have today?

Merges are truly an epidemic on the education system in NSW and in the Goulburn region.
A merge creates a situation that is impossible for students to be taught effectively at school. In two weeks at a local high school, over 100 classes were interrupted by merges due to lack of teachers to cover classes.
As a teacher I expect that the heading to this article is a common question in every household across the state. If it is not, it should be. Unfortunately, many parents may have heard of merges but are unsure what they are. A merge is when two classes are put together in the one room to be "taught" by one teacher.
Advertisement
Simple right? No.
The problem arises when these two classes are not from the same subject, not from the same year and when the number of students in a classroom is well above 30.
Read also: Louise elevated to health advisory panel
To have these conditions in a classroom is simply unmanageable and unfair to both teachers and students.
It is utterly and completely unconducive to education. It is understandable if this is not a problem many are aware of as this is a phenomenon that many people over the age of 25 would never have experienced.
When I graduated school in 2015, the teachers I had in the prior 12 years were stubbornly consistent, they barely even had a sick day.
For my entire life as a student, it seemed as though, day in and day out, life did not change. My teachers were the same, my classes were the same. All very monotonous.
This is no longer the case. Students arrive at school daily, to updates on their timetables telling them that they will now be sharing a class with a teacher who does not teach their year or their subject and have never met them.
Not only this, but the students are expected to be educated properly in a classroom with students in different years to them. Year 12 students that I have taught, who need every second of class time to achieve their best, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, have spent 17 hours of class time with a Year 11 class in the first semester.
And that is just one class. This is the tip of the iceberg. If you have not yet, ask your child how many merges they have had this term. They will say that there has been too many to count.
A new monthly column supplied by a Goulburn teacher
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.