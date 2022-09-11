It's time to put on your running shoes because the 'Run Goulburn Run' fundraiser is back.
After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual charity fun run returns this year to fundraise for the purchase of equipment for Goulburn Base Hospital and Goulburn Community Health.
Advertisement
Organised by the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc, the fun run will be held on Sunday, September 18 at Marsden Weir starting at 8am.
'Run Goulburn Run' will cater for everyone from serious competitors to those who run for fun. Grandparents, wheelchair participants and even animals are all encouraged to participate.
The 10km run will be timed with $200 of prize money awarded to the first male and female runners.
The first male and female runners of the 5km 'Run for Fun' will also win $100.
There is also a 'Paws Walk', wheelchair event and shorter 1.5km track for people to walk with their families.
To replenish everyone's energy there will be a barbeque with drinks, bacon and egg rolls, and 'Jim's Bean Machine' coffee van parked onsite.
Come along and enjoy the fun of the day while also supporting the local community.
You can register online at Eventbrite.com.au run-goulburn-run, at the Goulburn branch of BDCU (175 Auburn Street), or at the Weir on race day from 7 to 7:30am. Bib collection will be on Friday, September 16 from 4pm to 6pm at the BDCU Bank, or on race day.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.