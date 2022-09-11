Two traffic infringement notices issued in Goulburn during state-wide Operation Fume

More than 3,100 traffic infringements, including two in Goulburn, were issued and 223 people detected drug-driving during a state-wide traffic operation at the weekend.
Operation Fume ran on Friday to Saturday, September 9-10, targeting drug and alcohol driving offences and general road compliance across the state.
Advertisement
The high-visibility operation involved officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, supported by general duties officers from local commands.
READ ALSO:
During the operation, police conducted 11,890 roadside drug tests, resulting in 223 positive drug detections. The results will be sent for further analysis.
Police also conducted 30,744 random breath tests, which resulted in 115 people being charged with PCA offences.
Further, more than 3,100 traffic infringements were issued to drivers, including 640 for speeding, 56 for mobile phone usage, 62 for seatbelt offences and more than 2,340 for other driving offences.
Just before 5pm on the Friday, officers attached to The Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Hume Highway, Goulburn, when they detected a BMW 320D Coupe travelling southbound at 163km/h, in a 110km/h signposted area.
Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 25-year-old man, who was subsequently issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by over 45km/h.
Later that same evening, officers detected a Mitsubishi ASX travelling at 163km/h in the same 110km/h signposted area.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a 27-year-old man, was subsequently issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by over 45km/h.
Both men had their driver's licence suspended, and being the registered owners, their vehicles were seized and impounded for a period of three months.
Further proactive operations can be expected in future.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.