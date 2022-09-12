Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Anglican diocese of Canberra/Goulburn hosts first synod since COVID

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:54am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Queen's recent passing was uppermost in thoughts at the opening of the Anglican Synod in Goulburn on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.