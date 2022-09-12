The Queen's recent passing was uppermost in thoughts at the opening of the Anglican Synod in Goulburn on Friday night.
People signed a condolence book at Saint Saviour's Cathedral and lit candles in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.
Outside, bell ringers rang six bells, fully muffled for the first time before the diocese of Canberra/Goulburn synod. Bell tower captain, Stephen Relf, This was in line with protocol under Operation London Bridge, providing guidance for activities surrounding the Queen's passing. The bells will be muffled until Charles III's proclamation.
Bishop Mark Short and Dean of Saint Saviour's, The Very Reverend Phillip Saunders, also paid tribute to the monarch's life of service at the first synod to be held in the Canberra/Goulburn diocese since 2019.
An ecumenical service, led by Dean Saunders, will be held at the cathedral at 2pm on Thursday, September 22 for the community to pay their respects. Mayor Peter Walker and politicians will be invited to the service, at which Dr Short will preach.
Clergy from around the diocese gathered for Synod service and Saturday's meeting at the Goulburn Workers Club.
Up to 200 people attended the opening service, which also celebrated the 30th anniversary of women's ordination in the Anglican church. Females, including Sub-Dean Anne Wentzel and The Reverend Carolyn Campbell figured highly in proceedings.
Women also represented four of the five people recognised as honorary lay canons. They were Jenny Lacey, Joan Gilroy and Lesley Jonson of Goulburn and and Jill Granger from Gunning parish. Goulburn man, Graham Holgate was also recognised as a honorary lay canon for his years of service to the Cathedral.
He marked the occasion beside wife, Beverley, and daughter, Jenni.
Emma Body and Belinda Moss were also installed as lay canons.
The Cathedral's director of music and organist, Barbara Griffin, led a 40-strong choir combining Saint Saviour's and Canberra Girls High School singers.
Also at the service, Dr Short dedicated a plaque in the sanctuary to the seventh Bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, Cecil Warren, who died in 2018. On Sunday, members of his family gathered for the interment of his and wife, Doreen's ashes, in the Cathedral's memorial garden, known as 'the garth.'
The Very Reverend Saunders said Synod was shortened out of respect to the Queen. The usual Sunday session was omitted, however delegates gathered at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday to debate issues confronting the church.
They voted to support diversity in the church and recognise that not all agreed about same-sex blessings.
The Very Reverend Saunders said delegates also discussed the Uluru Statement of the Heart. Further discussions will be held throughout the diocese and studies prepared to guide how it can be embraced.
A further motion celebrated 30 years since women's ordination in the Anglican church, supported their ministry and encouraged gender equity.
The diocese was a trailblazer in the field; former Bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, Owen Dowling, was the first to ordain women into Australia's Anglican church in 1992.
A service celebrating the anniversary will be held at the Cathedral on Thursday, November 3. Bishop Carol Wagner will lead the service, which surviving members of the original 'Goulburn 11' ordained in 1992 will attend.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
