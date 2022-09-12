Commanders desk: What to do if you're involved in a minor motor vehicle collision

Unfortunately, there may be a time when you are involved in a minor motor vehicle collision.
Many people contact the police as they are not aware of what to do, especially when dealing with the shock of being involved in a collision.
For a minor collision where police are not required to attend but here's what you can do:
When to call and report the matter to the police:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.