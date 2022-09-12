Commanders desk: What to do if you're involved in a minor motor vehicle collision

Turn on your hazard lights to warn other drivers

When exiting the vehicle ensure you are in a safe place away from hazards and the flow of traffic.

Check on everyone's welfare and make sure nobody is injured or in need of medical attention

Clear the involved vehicles from the road if safe and able to do so

Record the motor vehicle registrations of the vehicles involved

Exchange details with the other driver. Legally the drivers involved must provide the details on their licence such as name, dob and address.

Take photographs of damage to vehicle and site for your own records

Organise a tow truck if required and move any debris off road if safe to do so.