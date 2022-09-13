A passion for great design

Cleaning handles pressure Advertising Feature

This before and after shot shows the effects of an expert treatment by Goulburn Washers. Picture supplied

The recent spate of constant wet weather has been bad news for home exteriors.

Mold, mildew and algae have taken over driveways, roofs and guttering, causing a serious maintenance problem for many residents.

And that's where Aaron Wadsworth of Goulburn Washers comes in.

Aaron started up his business about a year ago when he noticed mold and algae across the region "covering everything - houses, paths, driveways, and even Rambo".

"I could see there was a clear need as I began to observe the situation getting out of hand for people with only standard domestic machinery," Aaron said.

Goulburn Washers offers high pressure cleaning of exteriors, roofs, gutters, driveways, paths and public spaces, as well as a gentler cleaning of gravestones, statues and memorials.

"We endeavor to improve the lives of our customers," Aaron said.



"We're flexible, affordable, reliable, friendly and wholly effective. There's no harm in getting someone in to remove the mold and muck and really add value, and we really believe the easiest and most reliable way to do that is with us."

Goulburn Washers is the only high-quality owner-operator business in the region with a range stretching all through the Tablelands and beyond.

"Our customers have come from as far as Binda to the north, Tallong to the east and Yass to the west," Aaron said.

"We work with what you need and are willing to take on jobs that some local businesses don't consider worth their time, like grave cleaning.

"If we didn't believe we were the best at what we do, we wouldn't be recommending using our service."

Aaron said do it yourself attempts to restore the external surfaces of your home can often be problematic.

"In maybe just under a tenth of our customers people go out to try and restore their externals themselves," he said.

"They spend days earning the money for a machine that just doesn't cut it, then end up after three weekends with a project that looks worse than when it started.



"That's usually when they call us, and we get it done perfectly in a day.

"In some cases they overcompensate for their lower-strength machines by working too close and too rough and end up etching marks all over their surfaces.

"Besides that, the chemicals used by DIYers might not attack the discolouration; but they might attack nearby plants and the surface of what's being cleaned itself," Aaron said.

To see what's possible and find out more about the benefits of pressure washing you can go to the website at www.goulburnwashers.com or phone 0429 78 9161.