Start your weekend early with the show that embodies the essence of The King. Three world-leading Elvis performers will take audiences on a spellbinding journey through the eras at the GPAC this week. Akmal Saleh will also be visiting Goulburn this week. Akmal has put together his greatest and most hilarious hits in a full hour of back-to-back bangers. The show contains the top shelf, the creme de la creme, the choicest cuts from his collection, hand selected by Akmal himself. Catch the Elvis tribute on Thursday, September 15 at 8pm or Akmal on Saturday, September 17 at 8pm.

