What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:50am
Riders from a previous Goulburn Community Bike Ride. Picture supplied

Community Bike Ride

For the whole family

Dust off your bikes and bring the family along to Goulburn Mulwaree Council's 2022 Community 5km Bike Ride. Following the ride there will be a free BBQ lunch as well as giveaways including three brand new bikes, 17 helmets, bike pumps, bike bells, bike accessories and drink bottles. A gold coin donation is all that is needed to take part with all proceeds being donated to the Men's Shed. The bike ride will be held on Sunday, September 18 beginning at Carr Confoy, Eastgrove. A bike/helmet check will commence at 10am, with the ride beginning at 10:30am.

