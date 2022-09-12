Dust off your bikes and bring the family along to Goulburn Mulwaree Council's 2022 Community 5km Bike Ride. Following the ride there will be a free BBQ lunch as well as giveaways including three brand new bikes, 17 helmets, bike pumps, bike bells, bike accessories and drink bottles. A gold coin donation is all that is needed to take part with all proceeds being donated to the Men's Shed. The bike ride will be held on Sunday, September 18 beginning at Carr Confoy, Eastgrove. A bike/helmet check will commence at 10am, with the ride beginning at 10:30am.
The Windellama Markets are back this weekend with plenty of stalls selling homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiasts. Home-cooked hot food and refreshments are available, together with fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices with plenty of parking available and disabled access. The market will be held at the Windellama hall on Sunday, September 18 from 9am.
Run Goulburn Run is a charity fun run hosted by the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Committee raising funds to purchase vital equipment for the Goulburn Base Hospital. Join the fun in a range of events for all ages and levels of fitness plus entertainment, activities and food for purchase at the finish line. The run will be held at Marsden Weir on Saturday, September 18 starting at 8am.
The Aussie Night Markets are back in Goulburn this weekend. There will be food trucks, food stalls, a dessert only section, retail vendors, rides and games for all. You'll find the markets at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Sunday, September 18 from 4pm until 10pm.
Start your weekend early with the show that embodies the essence of The King. Three world-leading Elvis performers will take audiences on a spellbinding journey through the eras at the GPAC this week. Akmal Saleh will also be visiting Goulburn this week. Akmal has put together his greatest and most hilarious hits in a full hour of back-to-back bangers. The show contains the top shelf, the creme de la creme, the choicest cuts from his collection, hand selected by Akmal himself. Catch the Elvis tribute on Thursday, September 15 at 8pm or Akmal on Saturday, September 17 at 8pm.
The Hume Chamber Music Festival will celebrate regional music through an eclectic selection of local and touring music this weekend. The festival will take place from September 16-18 and feature gala performances from Ensemble Offspring, The Sydney Chamber Choir, Simon Tedeschi and George Washingmachine. With nine fantastic events to be held at five different venues, the festival is absolutely an event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased through the Hume Conservatorium.
Artist Jane Sherborne-Higgins is displaying her felt-work, printing and cards at Gallery on Track this month. The 'colourful exhibition' will run for the duration of September and is free to view with many of the items on display also available for purchase in the Gallery Shop. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm and is located on Blackshaw Road.
Join local medical professionals and members of the Country Women's Association to learn about maternity and related services in the Goulburn district and enjoy a CWA scone and cuppa. The afternoon tea is a part of the CWA awareness campaign which runs throughout NSW during September. This year's focus is on highlighting the urgent need for improved maternity services and support across rural and regional NSW. The event will be held at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Monday, September 19 from 3pm to 4pm.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
