After finishing the season as minor premiers, narrowly defeating their grand final opponents just two weeks ago, the Goulburn Dirty Reds succumbed to the Tuggeranong Vikings by 18-10 in the ACT First Division First Grade grand final on Saturday, September 12.
It was a disappointing footnote on what had been a sensational season for Goulburn, overcoming a hefty injury toll and knocking over all opponents at least once.
Picking up where the semi-final left off, the match was only minutes old before the first of many kicking duels was employed, and this first one ended with a deep touch-finding kick from Vikings.
Following a lineout and the first scrum of the match, Tuggeranong crossed for their first of two tries and it was apparent Goulburn would have their work cut out for them.
Goulburn returned play to Tuggeranong's end but despite a period of sustained pressure, determined Viking defence denied any tries.
The Vikings cleared with a deep kick but Goulburn's counter set play midfield.
The contest from both sides was frenetic including some bone-jarring hits, and in attack, the Reddies continued to drive their bodies at defenders.
Midway through the first half, Josh Condylios chanced a long run up the left-hand edge and was unlucky to be pulled up short of the Tuggeranong line.
Shortly afterwords, following an earlier chip and chase by Taniela Halafihi and a Brad Clements intercept, Alec Palmer crossed for a Goulburn try and Mikael Webber's conversion levelled the score.
At one stage, the Tuggeranong scrum half was shown a yellow card and the Reds took the attacking option of a scrum twenty metres out, but no try was forth-coming and scores were locked 7-7 at the break.
Early into the second half, Webber put Goulburn ahead by three with a penalty goal and two minutes later, Tuggeranong replied with a try.
Four minutes after that, a penalty goal put the Vikings five points ahead.
It looked like the game was slipping, but the Reds lifted and defended stoutly and that's where the score stayed for the next twenty minutes.
Unfortunately, five minutes from full time the Reds received a major blow when Tuggeranong stretched their lead to eight points with a penalty goal.
Even then, the Reds continued to get up off the ground and look for their opportunities, but as time ticked away the win stretched out of reach.
It would have been a great narrative to win a grand final in the club's 150th year, but it wasn't to be.
The players now turn their focus to their presentation night, the upcoming City - Country matches at Poidevin Oval and the 150th anniversary reunion in October.
