Goulburn Dirty Reds suffer heartbreak in ACT First Division First Grade grand final

By Chris Gordon
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:55am
The Goulburn Dirty Reds in action during their grand final against Tuggeranong on Saturday, September 10. Photo by Pete Oliver.

After finishing the season as minor premiers, narrowly defeating their grand final opponents just two weeks ago, the Goulburn Dirty Reds succumbed to the Tuggeranong Vikings by 18-10 in the ACT First Division First Grade grand final on Saturday, September 12.

