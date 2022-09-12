"Soft".
That's how Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor and South Sydney Rabbitohs fan Peter Walker described his colleague and Sydney Roosters supporter Daniel Strickland following the second NRL elimination final over the weekend.
In a match which saw seven sin bins, it was the Rabbitohs that booked their spot in the semifinal, eliminating the Roosters in the process.
"Even before the game finished, he had folded," Cr Walker said.
"He texted me with about six to seven minutes to go, congratulating me, and said 'go the Rabbits'.
"I haven't bumped into him yet, but I'll probably crow like rooster when I see him."
There was a reason the two hadn't crossed paths yet.
"I'm avoiding him until the next council briefing," Cr Strickland said.
To his credit though, he was very humble in defeat.
"It was frustrating, but I think it was one of the games of the season," he said.
"I think the Bunnies deserved to win as the Roosters couldn't capitalise when the opposition had men in the sin bin."
Fellow councillor and Rabbits supporter Bob Kirk also joined in the fun.
"I sent a text to Dan just to do my bit of crowing," he said.
While Cr Strickland laments on what could have been, both Cr Walker and Cr Kirk will be cheering on their side when they take on the Cronulla Sharks in the second semi final this weekend.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
