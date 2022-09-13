New curtains add style

Beautiful window furnishings can completely change the look and feel of any room, creating atmosphere and adding another textural layer to your interior colour palette.
Todd Turner-Sow owns and operates Goulburn Curtains and Blinds, a mobile based business, where he comes to you for a measure and quote, and can offer some relevant styling tips as part of the process.
"We understand that everyone is different, meaning that a one-style-fits-all approach is never going to work when trying to fit your space with a new set of curtains," Todd said.
"This is why we are proud to offer our customers one of the largest and most comprehensive collections in Goulburn. Whether you're after a certain colour scheme, pattern or track option, we are sure to have you covered with our huge array of fabric and curtain design choices."
Todd says they can create pretty much anything you need in terms of style, whether you're refreshing one of the lovely old homes in the centre of Goulburn or working on a brand new project, or anything in between.
He notes that plantation shutters are quite popular, partly for their great practicality and thermal benefits, but also for how neat they look from the street.
Also gaining in popularity is having window coverings automated so that opening and closing them can be done at the touch of a button. Automated options are great if the window is high off the ground and you don't want hanging cords or chains getting in the way or spoiling the aesthetic of your space.
"Automation is great for those who love a rich blend of classic design and modern technology," Todd said.
Goulburn Curtains and Blinds also offers both manual and motorised vertical, venetian, roman and roller blinds that are made from the finest materials and fabrics to ensure they endure, whether they are for indoor or outdoor use.
With a background in interior design and over 30 years' experience installing curtains and blinds, Todd has a wealth of knowledge.
"We have the skills and experience to ensure that every detail is covered, down to the minor details such as curtain lining that helps regulate the temperature within your home or office," he said.
"We aim for total satisfaction every time, ensuring that everything is exactly as you want it up to the final result."
Goulburn Curtains and Blinds offers an end-to-end service where they assist you from your initial consultation through to installation. Todd's goal is to make your experience as pleasant as possible, knowing all you have to do is make your choice, and the rest is taken care of.
Phone 0434 824 325 or visit goulburncurtainsandblinds.com.au
The recent spate of constant wet weather has been bad news for home exteriors.
Mold, mildew and algae have taken over driveways, roofs and guttering, causing a serious maintenance problem for many residents.
And that's where Aaron Wadsworth of Goulburn Washers comes in.
Aaron started up his business about a year ago when he noticed mold and algae across the region "covering everything - houses, paths, driveways, and even Rambo".
"I could see there was a clear need as I began to observe the situation getting out of hand for people with only standard domestic machinery," Aaron said.
Goulburn Washers offers high pressure cleaning of exteriors, roofs, gutters, driveways, paths and public spaces, as well as a gentler cleaning of gravestones, statues and memorials.
"We endeavor to improve the lives of our customers," Aaron said.
"We're flexible, affordable, reliable, friendly and wholly effective. There's no harm in getting someone in to remove the mold and muck and really add value, and we really believe the easiest and most reliable way to do that is with us."
Goulburn Washers is the only high-quality owner-operator business in the region with a range stretching all through the Tablelands and beyond.
"Our customers have come from as far as Binda to the north, Tallong to the east and Yass to the west," Aaron said.
"We work with what you need and are willing to take on jobs that some local businesses don't consider worth their time, like grave cleaning.
"If we didn't believe we were the best at what we do, we wouldn't be recommending using our service."
Aaron said do it yourself attempts to restore the external surfaces of your home can often be problematic.
"In maybe just under a tenth of our customers people go out to try and restore their externals themselves," he said.
"They spend days earning the money for a machine that just doesn't cut it, then end up after three weekends with a project that looks worse than when it started.
"That's usually when they call us, and we get it done perfectly in a day.
"In some cases they overcompensate for their lower-strength machines by working too close and too rough and end up etching marks all over their surfaces.
"Besides that, the chemicals used by DIYers might not attack the discolouration; but they might attack nearby plants and the surface of what's being cleaned itself," Aaron said.
To see what's possible and find out more about the benefits of pressure washing you can go to the website at www.goulburnwashers.com or phone 0429 78 9161.
JSF Interiors owner Colette McGregor owner invites you to experience her Showroom at 104 Hume Street, Goulburn.
"We welcome your visit to our showroom, where you can experience the Luxaflex difference and window fashions up close and personal," Colette said.
"Touch the products, connect with our team and see first-hand what is new in the world of window furnishings. It will be an invaluable move towards optimising your home's window fashions and insulating your home and it can be pivotal to minimizing your home's energy costs."
JSF has some valuable advice when considering the window fashions for your home.
"Consider your window treatments as you initially embark upon your project and budget accordingly," Colette said.
"Visit us at JSF Interiors and speak to professionals who can assist you with advice and planning that is specifically tailored to your space and requirements.
"And then ensure that your finishing touches - namely your window treatments - truly reflect the nature and value of your home.
"We love it when our clients present us with their plans, prior to building or embarking on home projects and improvements."
At JSF Interiors they take pride in being a beautiful shopping destination for those who are "interiors obsessed".
"Our team at JSF Interiors are Interior Addicts, and proudly so. We wear many different creative hats," Colette said.
"We relish the opportunity to join you on your style journey, finding inspiration, assessing your space, customising your choices to seamlessly integrate with your home or business colour palette and interior style.
"From window fashions to fashions for you and your home we present the retail experience to you on a totally sensory level, as a lifestyle store or - as some of our valued clients have said - an 'Interior Design Store'.
"Either way we welcome your visit to our amazing and much-loved space. "
With the mantra of Live Life Beautifully, JSF Interiors are all about creating spaces, be they tiny or vast, domestic or commercial.
"Our experience is backed by more than over 30 years of trading in window treatments and home accents within the Goulburn region," Colette said.
"We have been manufacturing curtains for more than three decades. Coupled with our extensive knowledge of homewares, it means there is barely a brand or trend that we are not fully across."
The store also stocks bedheads, bed linen, sofas, lighting, wall art and wallpaper.