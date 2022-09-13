I posed the question about the suitability of Goulburn as a REZ (Renewable Energy Zone). I took the argument for an REZ to our then Mayor, Bob Kirk, who, to his credit, took it to Matt Kean, note that an REZ fitted the objectives of the Regional Community Strategic Plan. The answer came back no. So what contribution is Goulburn Mulwaree willing to make to address the pressing need for Climate Action, if any? Fortunately the answer is staring us in the face.