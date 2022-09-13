With the passing of the Queen and ascension of Charles to King our currency will be altered some time in the near future.
It would be an ideal time to update our currency in a few ways. Yes the new King will replace the Queen on coins but its time to scrap the 5 cent coin altogether, like we did with the 1 and 2 cent coins in the early 1990s. Let's face it, what can you buy with 5 cents any more?
About two years ago I recall hearing the (now former) CEO of the Australian Mint saying it costs 6 cents to make a 5 cent coin. By now it probably costs 7 cents. It is clearly not viable for the Mint to keep making the 5 cent coin.
At the same time, scrap the $5 note and replace it with a $5 coin with the Echidna on it thereby saving the little egg laying mammal from currency extinction. That should keep the animal lovers happy and all other notes can remain unchanged.
I ask Angus Taylor, our local Federal MP and Shadow Treasurer, to pursue this suggestion in the Parliament. I cannot think of any reason why it can't be done.
Various British civil wars resulted in Parliament wresting control from the monachy. However it seems undemocratic to me that since then, accession to the throne, by British subjects, also bestows royal guardianship on the other members of the Commonwealth.
It would be more appropriate for members of the Commonwealth, to take turns in providing Kings and Queens to the Commonwealth.
Re: Why can't Transgrid ask the people?
The transmission of energy from Snowy 2.0 to the population dense coastal fringe seems to have become disconnected. Have these energy users been asked for their opinion on the matter of unsightly, giant powerlines through pristine farmland rather than the intelligent underground option?
This issue should be a shared, long-term solution, not just a short-term fix. The erection of 80m towers transmitting electricity across a landscape, especially through the closer settled regions of rural NSW and Victoria, is a reflection of poor understanding by Transgrid and government about how important farmers are in producing food let alone keeping rural towns and economies afloat.
You can live without maximum electricity but it's impossible to live without food. I am sure that if the electricity towers and lines were erected parallel to the highways there would be a hue and cry. This is an assault on rural communities to cop the downgrading of their landscape to satisfy the forecast needs of overpopulated cities.
The use of public lands for the erection of towers such as National Parks and State forests for efficient electricity transmission seems common sense, while elsewhere underground is an intelligent, environmental superior option.
Additionally, the underground option will employ Australians on an Australian project rather than importing boatloads of steel from China. The underground option has already been exercised successfully in the Snowy 2.0's development near Lob's Hole.
Just ask any city-based energy consumer for their opinion. The world has changed and we all need to respect the environment we live in for the long term and the generations of future farmers.
This letter is a follow-up to Mike Steketee's recent press release in the Goulburn Post on the proposed Gundary Farm on behalf of The Goulburn Group and Community Voice for Hume.
The issue of the potential of a locally-based Renewable Energy Zone, REZ, came out of the CCL Meeting of February 5 2020 where Prof Blakers presented on renewable energy internationally and nationally.
I posed the question about the suitability of Goulburn as a REZ (Renewable Energy Zone). I took the argument for an REZ to our then Mayor, Bob Kirk, who, to his credit, took it to Matt Kean, note that an REZ fitted the objectives of the Regional Community Strategic Plan. The answer came back no. So what contribution is Goulburn Mulwaree willing to make to address the pressing need for Climate Action, if any? Fortunately the answer is staring us in the face.
Prof Justin Borevitz of the ANU, a speaker at our conference on September 16, tells us that there is a huge opportunity for carbon sequestration on agricultural land through sustainable farming and biodiversity plantings.
An improvement of 1 per cent of agricultural land in Goulburn Mulwaree would yield carbon sequestration equal to a third of all emissions in our LGA, plus $5m farmer income pa and 140 jobs for 10 years. See p2 of this document:- https://secureservercdn.net/192.169.223.13/v25.8a0.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Goulburn-Mulwaree-Fact-Sheet-v3.1.pdf
