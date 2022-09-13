Pheasant Wood Circuit at Marulan hosted members from The All Historic Race club for an exciting weekend of vintage car, motorbike and sidecar racing.
The competitors travelled from across NSW and interstate to challenge themselves, their vehicles and each other around the tight, physically demanding, race track.
Officials said spectators got to enjoy the action on the track, but said racers were also happy to share stories about their amazing machines.
One owner was allowing spectators to have their photos taken sitting in the drivers seat.
Even the carpark was any car enthusiast's delight. There you could find vehicles ranging from a Model A Ford and an XU1 Torana to a Maserati and lots in between.
Saturdays racing started in overcast conditions that descended to rain during the middle of the day.
The wet track and poor weather did not dampen the spirits of the competitors, or the intensity of the racing.
The drivers pushed their cars, bikes and skills to the limit through the rain. The vintage cars, bikes and sidecars drifting sideways in the wet conditions sent the drivers hearts racing and had the spectators' eyes glued to the action.
The racers and spectators returned on Sunday under clear sunny skies as the event continued. The on-track action only improved and the lap times fell as the drivers and riders familiarity with the track increased.
The intensity of the racing stepped up a level on the commencement of standing start, handicap races. This format tightened the fields in all of the race categories and made for some very exciting door to door, or elbow to elbow, competition.
Expert driving skills, race craft and a bit of friendly rivalry only added to the spectacle of what was a sensational weekends racing.
"With over 60 competitors and about 500 spectators, the weekend was a huge success. It was fantastic to see the all of the competitors having fun out on the track, with the older (pre 1930's) vehicles, being a real highlight for me," Pheasant Wood Circuits track manager Scott Hill said.
He also said the track has already been booked for next years All Historic Race meet on September 8-10, 2023.
It will be back, bigger and better, next year.
