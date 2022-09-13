Goulburn is set to once again host the Australian Blues Music Festival after several years of setbacks.
The event, from November 18 to 20 will showcase "the very best of emerging and established Aussie blues talent," the council says.
Thirty acts will perform in multiple venues across the three days.
READ MORE:
The festival was postponed last year due to COVID considerations. It went ahead in February, 2020 under difficult circumstances following the summer bushfire crisis, and then rain across the weekend on which it was staged.
Australian National Events is running the fixture under a five-year contract with Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The company took over from Laing Entertainment, which ran the event for nine years.
A council spokesman said the festival was back with "renewed energy and enthusiasm" and a great lineup of acts.
It includes local and interstate acts, featuring well known stars of the blues circuit like Owen Campbell and the Cosmic People, Sultana Southwell and Roulette and the Sunbears. Visiting acts such as Minnie Marks, the Marvellous Hearts and new talent, Chloe Kay and the Crusade, are also set to entertain.
"As one of the very few free festivals remaining, with a proud history, the Australian Blues Music Festival will entertain blues fans from across the country. Entry to all venues will be free for patrons," the spokesman said.
"The 2022 festival will present fabulous acts along with a celebration of local talent."
Performances can be seen at multiple venues including the Goulburn Railway Bowling Club which will be hosting an outdoor stage with licensed bar and food offerings. The Goulburn Workers Club will host two locations - the Lounge Bar and the McKell Bar. Meantime, the Hume Conservatorium and the Goulburn Club will also host acts.
"We are thrilled to be back producing this iconic festival for the blues community to come together and celebrate their love of blues music in a relaxed, fun and free festival environment," ANE event director Cherie Smith said.
"We are excited to be a part of a festival that supports and celebrates wonderful Australian musicians that is accessible to all."
Mayor Peter Walker said the Blues Festival was a staple of Goulburn's events calendar and welcomed its return.
"For the past 25 years, the festival has been a fixture here in Goulburn, and I am thrilled that like many COVID-19 interrupted events, it is making a return," he said.
"The (event) always attracts a wide variety of talented acts to town, and it is great to see so many of our local venues opening their doors to once again be host venues.
"This will be another great instalment of the Festival, and I am looking forward to seeing locals and visitors enjoying what should be a fantastic weekend here in Goulburn."
This event received grant funding from the federal government, with support of the council.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.