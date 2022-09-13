A country run by some of the city's classic cars has helped raise welcome funds for Goulburn's Crescent School.
The Goulburn Historical and Classic Car Club Inc recently held a vehicle and observation run which started in Montague Street, travelled to Parkesbourne Road, on to Kippilaw and across to Cooks Cutting. The trip finished up in Coles Lane, Yarra, and then proceeded to the Goulburn Water Works Museum for a barbecue lunch.
Twenty-seven vehicles took part, including two 1950 Zephyrs owned by Bill and Val May and Jess and Lou Barnett. There were also two early model Volkswagens, a 1974 Ford Capri GT, three 1964 EH Holden sedans and two 1962 EK Holden sedans, among the other participants.
Forty-eight members and guests then enjoyed lunch at the Goulburn Water Works museum.
"It was a very enjoyable day for the members to meet and greet and to drive and show the cars after the disruptive previous years that COVID inflicted on us all," Club president Chris Shepherd said.
Participants donated money as part of an initiative by member, Tom Marmont.
Mr Shepherd and Mr Marmont recently presented the proceeds to Crescent School vice-principal, Courtney Jackson. The funds will be used for general improvements.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
