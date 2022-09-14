A community information session about a large transmission project will be held in Taralga next week.
TransGrid is holding the sessions at various locations along the route of its proposed 360km HumeLink transmission project.
The $3.3 billion project involves construction of 65 metre high towers along 70m easements. It has sparked controversy about perceived visual, amenity, environmental and land devaluation impacts. Action groups have also sprung up along the route and argued for the line to be placed underground.
In July, the Australian Energy Market Regulator approved $322 million for HumeLink's stage one early works.
Now TransGrid has started a round of community consultation sessions, running from September 13 to 21. Additional sessions will be held over the next nine months.
In this area, drop-in sessions will be held at Taralga' s Memorial Hall on Tuesday Sept 20 from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm. People can register at this link or simply walk in on the day.
HumeLink representatives, including place managers and technical experts will be on hand.
"The sessions are being provided in addition to the ongoing landowner and stakeholder engagement on the project and provide locals with an opportunity to learn more about the project, hear the latest updates and meet members of the HumeLink team," a spokeswoman said.
Details of the project planning and approvals processes, including the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) will be shared at the sessions.
Information about the next round of community engagement in October would be made available soon, the spokeswoman said. Project webinars would be released for those who couldn't make the sessions.
Meantime, the company has engaged an independent research company, Voconiq, to confidentially ask community members and landowners their opinion about Transgrid, its work program and the way it engages with communities.
"The reason we are doing this is so we can learn more about the community sentiment," the spokeswoman said.
"The survey contains information directly from you about how we can improve our engagement and approach, and what some of community initiatives we should be considering initiating as a result of our work.
"The results are anonymous and aggregated, and we would appreciate you taking time to fill in the survey so you can have your say.
To access the survey google Local Voices and Transgrid, and follow the links on the website, or go to our website www.transgrid.com.au and search for Local Voices. The link will take you to a secure website and an online survey.
The spokeswoman said TransGrid wanted to hear from as many people as possible and would publish the results.
