Crews are extinguishing a fire on a Tarlo property, some 16km northeast of Goulburn.
RFS was called to the scene at about noon to find a pile burn had escaped into grass, fuelled by the wind, Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
The outbreak burnt through an 80 square metre area. Goulburn Mulwaree Support and Tarlo units are extinguishing the fire. No property is under threat.
Mr Butler said the burn was notified.
ALSO READ:
Meantime, crews were called to a truck fire on the Hume Highway's northbound lane at Gunning at about 10.30pm Tuesday.
Mr Butler said two Gunning RFS units arrived at the scene, near Collector Road, to find the truck smouldering and the driver out of the vehicle.
The truck had blown a turbo and the fire was contained in the engine bay. Crews were able to gain access and extinguish the fire.
Police and RMS were on scene controlling traffic.
