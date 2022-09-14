BreastScreen van returns to Goulburn

The BreastScreen NSW mobile clinic is in Goulburn until December 1, 2022, providing free mammograms to eligible women.
A mammogram can pick up cancers that cannot be seen or felt. In NSW one in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
For women over 50 years, a mammogram is the most effective method of finding breast cancer early.
Veronica Scriven, Director BreastScreen NSW (Greater Southern) said a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health.
"A mammogram every two years takes just 20 minutes and it could save your life," she said.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.
"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Veronica says having a BreastScreen NSW van in Goulburn makes it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to Goulburn means more local women can participate and get the support they need," she said.
"Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority."
The BreastScreen NSW van is located at Veolia Arena, 47 Braidwood Road. The service is free and there's no referral needed.
The mobile clinic visiting Goulburn is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram.
Women with additional needs are encouraged to let us know when booking their appointment.
BreastScreen NSW mobile vans include the latest digital mammography technology and a secure wireless communication system.
The NSW Government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $65.1 million in breast cancer screening this financial year.
Book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW phone 13 20 50.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.