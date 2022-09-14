A man is recovering following a crash near Goulburn on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to Goulburn Road, Pejar, some 15km north of the city at 7.30am.
Inspector Matt Hinton said a 17-year-old Laggan man was trapped after his southbound silver sedan left the road, mounted an embankment and hit a tree. Police Rescue freed the teen and paramedics assessed him for a possible fractured arm and dislocated shoulder.
RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said the road was closed until shortly after 9am while emergency services were on scene.
A helicopter landed in a nearby paddock and airlifted the man to a Canberra Hospital.
