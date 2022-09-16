Goulburn Post
Benjamine Dalby admits to stealing from Colo Vale vehicles, Goulburn Bunnings in 'bizarre' plan to cut down rare Acacia tree

By Sophie Bennett

By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 17 2022 - 3:09am, first published September 16 2022 - 11:00pm
Acacia s.l., known commonly as mimosa, acacia, thorntree or wattle, is a polyphyletic genus of shrubs and trees belonging to the subfamily Mimosoideae of the family Fabaceae. Pictured is Acacia dealbata (silver wattle). File picture

A man has faced Goulburn Local Court after stealing two axes and two car registration plates on his way to chop down an 'Acacia' tree.

