A man has faced Goulburn Local Court after stealing two axes and two car registration plates on his way to chop down an 'Acacia' tree.
Benjamine Dalby, 32, was handed a 9-month conditional release order, without conviction, after pleading guilty to one count of larceny in court on September 14.
Police documents revealed that about 11am on Friday, September 2 Dalby left a friend's house in Campbelltown and stopped at a service station to fill his car with $100 of premium unleaded fuel before driving away without paying.
Dalby then drove to Colo Vale where he stole two registration plates from separate cars about 12.30pm. He attached one to the front of his car and the other to the back before continuing towards Goulburn.
The documents revealed that about 3pm Dalby stopped at Goulburn Bunnings where he stole two Trojan axes before returning to the Hume Highway.
The court heard police stopped Dalby for erratic driving just before he reached the Federal Highway and he told them he had stolen the axes and registration plates.
Police documents revealed Dalby had told police he was headed to Jerrabomberra in the ACT where he had worked the previous Friday. He told police he had located a rare 'Acacia' tree and intended to cut it down to take back to Campbelltown. He said he used the tree to make a brew which he drank after blending.
Representing himself in court, Dalby said he had been having family issues.
"I recently had a bit of a drug problem," he said.
"I had an addiction to a cough medication."
Dalby said he had also been in and out of acute mental health facilities and had been in a manic episode at the time of the crime.
"I didn't care about the consequences," he said.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie described the situation as "bizarre" and accepted that the offences were committed in relation to mental health issues.
"Clearly you need to keep an ongoing commitment to mental health treatment," she said.
"Until you get help you're putting yourself at risk of committing further offences."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
