A near 140-year-old church organ bellowed out classics for touring visitors from Forbes on Wednesday.
The recital performed at Saint Saviours Cathedral by Dr Brett McKern was one of three performances held this week for visiting tours.
Bach, Beethoven, French romantics and even some show tunes formed the the basis of the three shows this week
Dr McKern said the organ was built in 1883 by renowned builder Foster and Andrews of England, but the last of the 2300 individual pipes weren't installed until 2006 completing the original design.
"You can see about 50 pipes on the front, but there are over 2300 inside, the history is certainly important and every instrument has it's own story," Dr McKern said.
The Southern Highlands based musician said he had taken up the organ at a young age and had never looked back.
"I swapped to organ from piano when I was 10-years-old and my feet would barely reach the pedals, it's been a long path for me," he said.
"I started playing in church when I was 12 and I've played most Sundays since."
Dr McKern said he had studied in Australia and in the UK as organ music adds a third level with a series of foot pedals forming their own keyboard that can play melodies.
"The third line is for your feet and it actually plays melodic lines as complicated as what your hands could do," he said.
"Some people are fascinated by the mechanics - pipe organs as I understand were the most complex machine human beings had made until the invention of the telephone exchange - they're very complicated."
Dr McKern said he was hopeful the visiting guests enjoyed the performances, but said Saint Saviours Cathedral was certainly a dramatic backdrop.
"I think it's always great to come and enjoy wonderful music in a beautiful space such as this."
If you would like to see a performance in person, Dr McKern will be holding a public recital at St Jude's Church in Bowral on September 21 from 1.15pm.
Or if you are interested in booking a group tour of Saint Saviours Cathedral including an organ recital, contact the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre's groups liaison officer Jacki Weatherstone on 4823 4531.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
