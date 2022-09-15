Updated: Hume Highway reopened southbound at Goulburn

Updated 12:30:
All southbound lanes of the Hume Highway have reopened at Goulburn following a truck and pedestrian crash approaching Hume Street.
Diversions have lifted and congestion through the area has eased.
Earlier:
All southbound lanes are closed on the Hume Highway at Goulburn due to a truck and pedestrian crash approaching Hume Street.
Southbound traffic is being diverted through Goulburn via Sydney Street to rejoin the highway via Hume Street.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Motorists should follow the diversions and allow extra travel time.
