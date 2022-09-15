Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Updated: Hume Highway reopened southbound at Goulburn

Updated September 15 2022 - 6:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updated: Hume Highway reopened southbound at Goulburn

Updated 12:30:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.