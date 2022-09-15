Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Tarago community raises more questions over lead contamination

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A contaminated lead cell at Tarago sits on land owned by Veolia Environmental Services. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Transport for NSW has confirmed that a cell containing contaminated lead at Tarago is on a "third party's land."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.