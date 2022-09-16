Some Goulburn Mulwaree Council facilities will not be available on a public holiday declared for a national day of mourning to observe Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
The council will continue to provide essential services on the one-off public holiday on Thursday, September 22, including waste collection.
The following council sites will close for the public holiday:
The following council sites will be open with varied trading hours:
For emergencies, contact the council's duty officer on 4823 4500.
A service of thanksgiving for the life and work of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St Saviour's Cathedral on Bourke Street from 2pm, Thursday September 22.
