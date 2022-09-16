Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Over 50s who work outdoors in the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA eligible for JE vaccine

Updated September 16 2022 - 5:25am, first published 4:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 50s who spend a lot of time outside are now eligible to get the Japanese encephalitis vaccine for free. See if you are eligible and call your GP.

Access to the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine is being made free to eligible Goulburn Mulwaree residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.