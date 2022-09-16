Access to the Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine is being made free to eligible Goulburn Mulwaree residents.
The JE vaccine is now also recommended for people who live or work in the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA and are over the age of 50 that spend four or more hours per day outside.
People who meet those criteria are encouraged to make an appointment with their GP for the JE vaccine
"GPs may require a few days' notice so they can order the vaccine," a spokesperson said.
Public health director of the Southern Local Health District Tracey Oakman thanked more than 1000 participants who provided blood samples across Griffith, Dubbo and outlying areas and noted the activity of the virus there.
One in 11, or 80 in 917 people, showed antibodies, indicating past infection with JE virus that would not have been acquired in another country.
As the purpose of the survey was understanding the risk of being infected with the JE virus in NSW, the remaining 131 participants were excluded as they had received a JE vaccine before, travelled for more than one month in, or were born in, a country where JE is commonly found.
To date, 13 people in NSW have been clinically diagnosed with JE in NSW this year and two of those people sadly died.
"The results of this serosurvey provides us with valuable insight into the prevalence of past JE infections in these communities after it was first detected earlier this year," Ms Oakman said.
"Vaccination is an important part of the public health response, but currently, global supply of JE vaccine is very limited. So we're urging people to protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites altogether, particularly as we head into warmer months."
JE is a serious disease caused by the JE virus, however only around one per cent of people infected with the JE virus will experience symptoms.
JE is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes.
People are not able to pass the virus to other people.
Humans also cannot get infected with the virus by touching an infected animal or eating animal products, including pork products.
Australian mosquitoes can carry a range of viruses for which there are no vaccines, so it is vital to avoid mosquito bites.
Residents are also encouraged to cover windows and doors with insect screens and remove any items that might allow for the collection of stagnant water, such empty pots or old tyres.
Insecticide sprays inside the home and wearing repellent on exposed skin when outdoors is also recommended.
In line with national reporting structures, NSW Health reports any new cases and case locations on the NSW Health website.
For further information on JE virus and ways to protect yourself go to www.health.nsw.gov.au/jevirus
