A couple of girls have been blitzing it on the snow recently.
Goulburn High School students Lilly Ryan, 16, and Ella Hurtis, 15, took out gold as a slopestyle team at the Australian Interschools Championships in Perisha from September 6 to 11.
Ella, who also placed third as an individual, was planning on competing in the moguls, but had to pull out after crashing out in the training runs that morning.
READ ALSO:
Lilly's father Mark Ryan said seeing his daughter even take part in the Championships was a surprise.
"We're excited that she was able to make it," Ryan said.
"This is her first time there and we hope she will be inspired by the opportunity."
The cousins started skiing at a very young age and were both very goal orientated.
Ella, who started skiing when she was five following a family skiing weekend, showed talent early on and that was why her parents signed her up for the junior development team at Perisher.
She went there each weekend across the season to maximize her time on the snow.
Lily decided to follow in the footsteps of her cousin and started skiing when she was seven before joining the Perisher Winter Sports Club.
She was a very confident all mountain skier and snowboarder and she used those skills and knowledge to teach herself slopestyle skills.
She only took on the terrain parks this year following a few simple lessons from Ella.
Ella's current goal is to make the Australian junior team and to compete overseas.
Taking part in the Winter Olympics is also something on her radar.
Her season has concluded, but there is still more to come for the young star.
She now has multiple dry land training opportunities beginning after the school holidays before she heads off to train in Austria in January.
For Lilly, her goal at the moment is to join Ella in becoming a qualified ski instructor by the end of the season, so she can earn some income while continuing to train in 2023.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.