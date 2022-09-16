Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn High School students perform well at Australian Interschools Championships

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 17 2022 - 12:18am, first published September 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilly Ryan and Ella Hurtis with their medals after their slopestyle team success. Photo supplied.

A couple of girls have been blitzing it on the snow recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.