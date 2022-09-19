Committed runners braved the harsh icy winds of Sunday morning for a charity fun run.
Organised by the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc., the run attracted 50 entrants and raised $1000 which will go towards purchasing equipment for Goulburn Base Hospital.
Event organiser Prue Martin said the event was now in its third year and while a success, never had much luck with the weather.
"In 2018 it was hot and windy, in 2019 it was freezing and today it's both freezing and windy," she said.
There were three main events on the day, a short 1.5km track, a 5km run and a 10km run.
Sisters Edie and Abby Apps were the first two to return from the 1.5km while brothers Tom and Alexander Skeffington crossed the finish line simultaneously for the 5km.
The Skeffington family was the first to have all members back with father Thomas Skeffington and mother Jane Twohill finishing the 5km shortly after their sons.
Andrew Proctor was the first male to finish the 10km in an astonishing 38 minutes and 20 seconds despite the high winds. Rachel Waters followed suit as the first female to finish the 10km.
Hot coffee and bacon and egg rolls awaited those who crossed the finish line and winners of the 5km and 10km received prize money.
Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc. has continued to raise money for the hospital through a variety of events.
In November last year, the charity organisation received two grants; $5000 from Gunlake Quarries and $9000 from BDCU Alliance Bank. The money was put towards a Patient Information and Entertainment System which is scheduled to be launched in November alongside the final construction works for the new hospital.
Earlier this year, its annual 'Movie Under the Stars' was a great success and planning has begun for the 2023 event.
In May, it received a further $10,000 grant from BDCU Alliance Bank to go towards a hearing booth. The booth will complement other pieces of audio equipment purchased by the charity for the detection of hearing problems in referred patients, especially children.
The BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc. isn't slowing down its fundraising efforts for the rest of this year either, with a trivia night to be held at the Goulburn Workers Club in October.
The trivia night is planned to be something a little different. There will not only be the traditional trivia challenges but also auctions, games and raffles. Cash will be the main payment method so those who attend should come with lots of coins and notes. Participants are also to decorate their tables or come dressed as something starting with a B, a D, a C or a U.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
