Keeping your roof healthy Advertising Feature

A Gutter-Vac ground crew member at work. Removable gutter guards also make a thorough cleaning of fine materials possible. Pictures supplied

Whether you're expecting a typical high-risk bushfire season, or another soggy summer, either way you do not want to leave your gutters and downpipes clogged with organic material.

The fire risk is obvious and well-known. The more combustible material there is on (and around) your home, the more vulnerable it is when any source of ignition gets to it. And in a bushfire, that source of ignition can be embers that travel a staggering distance on the wind.

Meanwhile, when it's wet, an accumulation of leaves and other material can hold moisture onto the surface that it's on for a while and accelerate the corrosion of gutters or steel roofs, and that's not the only hazard.



Norm Dodds, general manager of Gutter Vac Southern Highlands, says that loose material left to block up your gutters can also increase the level of moisture around the building, which in turn leads to a greater risk of mould, something that many are already having trouble containing after such a prolonged wet period.



Before and after cleaning. Not only does standing water accelerate corrosion, it also increases the risk of mould and other issues related to being too damp

Another danger is that "snakes will hibernate in gutters if there is damp, moist material in them," Norm said.

Meanwhile the gap underneath solar panels can be attractive to birds and other creatures, and birds will also find any other sheltered crevice they can to make a nest, causing and leaving behind health and fire hazards of their own.

Happily there's a good solution to all of these risks.

Gutter-Vac is an Aussie business which started in Brisbane in 1999 and now has 75 franchises around Australia, including the Goulburn area and the Southern Highlands. In fact, the same franchise owner also has trained crews working across Campbelltown, the Shoalhaven and the Illawarra.

When it comes to solving some of these issues, gutter guards are a good start. Gutter-Vac recommends the use of removable gutter guards that fill the gutter cavity, blocking debris and vermin from entering the gutter system, whilst still allowing fine material to be cleaned periodically.

Birdproofing. Solar panels can attract unwanted creatures, and a wet nest can corrode the roof material, or cause lichen and mould build up on tiled roofs.

Similarly, birdproofing around your solar panels (or any other gaps) is a good way to make the birds, and other critters like possums, rats or snakes, go away and look someplace else.



Speaking of the solar panels, giving their topside a clean isn't a bad idea either, because clean solar panels are more efficient.

Ceiling cavities can also harbour unwanted life of various kinds and sizes. Gutter-Vac can easily vacuum your ceiling space clean, and remove old insulation if it has become a hazard of its own with cockroaches, bugs or mites.