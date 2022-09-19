From humble beginnings to touring stadiums around the globe with the 'King of the Waltz', André Rieu, Mirusia and her band will perform the music that most inspired her on her journey to become one of the world's favourite classical crossover artists. Sharing entertaining stories behind the songs, this concert includes classics such as Ave Maria, musical theatre show-stoppers from The Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story, Whitney Houston's hit The Greatest Love Of All, country anthem Jolene, and Fleetwood Mac's ode to love, Songbird. Don't miss this unforgettable concert with one of Australia's greatest musical exports on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
A tribute will be held for Mark McColl this weekend. The night will be packed full of entertainment to help celebrate and remember Marky's passion for music. To be held at the Goulburn Club on Saturday, September 24, entry will be a $5 donation with all funds going to Mark's family. Doors open at 6pm.
Seven young playwrights have spent the past two months in the Goulburn Mulwaree Library working with a mentor to create original plays. The stories they have created are full of drama, tension, and fun. Come and enjoy a truly unique night of theatre that will surprise you with its depth, humour, and impact. This year's short plays, performed by the Lieder Theatre Company, can be seen in all their splendour at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22.
This workshop will be delving into the sculptural world and upcycling waste to create unique pieces of art. Materials used in this workshop include off-cuts of wood, plastics, pipe, wire and steel rods. Participants will choose materials, design and create their own sculpture using various methods of assembling and adornment, including screws, various glues, and paints. Be prepared to get messy making and, most importantly, spend a fun few hours experimenting with 3D forms. The workshop will take place at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Saturday, September 25 from 1pm to 4pm. Tickets can be purchased through the Gallery.
Steve Kilbey, singer and songwriter of The Church, will be performing the band's singles from 1980 to 1992 this weekend. In this solo performance, featuring just Kilbey and a 12-string guitar, the rock icon will share anecdotes to set the scene about the places and people involved with each song. The intimate performance will be held at the Hume Conservatorium on Saturday, September 24 at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased through Moshtix.
STA and the Goulburn Film Group are presenting a special school holiday screening for the 20th anniversary of Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away. Spirited Away is a wondrous fantasy about a young girl named Chihiro who discovers a secret world of strange spirits, creatures and sorcery. When her parents are mysteriously transformed, she must call upon the courage she never knew she had to free herself and return her family to the outside world. The film will be screened at the Goulburn Workers Club from 4pm and tickets can be purchased through Humanitix.
The Markets on Bourke have a range of market stalls with lots of local goodies to be found. Everything from local arts, crafts, produce, plants, fresh flowers and great food can all be found throughout the stalls. The markets will be held on Saturday, September 24 at the Goulburn Scout Hall on the corner of Bourke and Addison Streets.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
