From humble beginnings to touring stadiums around the globe with the 'King of the Waltz', André Rieu, Mirusia and her band will perform the music that most inspired her on her journey to become one of the world's favourite classical crossover artists. Sharing entertaining stories behind the songs, this concert includes classics such as Ave Maria, musical theatre show-stoppers from The Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story, Whitney Houston's hit The Greatest Love Of All, country anthem Jolene, and Fleetwood Mac's ode to love, Songbird. Don't miss this unforgettable concert with one of Australia's greatest musical exports on Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.