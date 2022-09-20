Jill and Michael Bynon were thrilled to discover their first vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon was a winner from the "get-go".
Owners of Corang Estate, their Hilltops 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon not only won a Gold Medal but also the Trophy for Best Cabernet Sauvignon of Show, at the 2022 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show.
The wine also earned a silver medal in the Canberra and Region Wine Show only a few weeks after bottling.
Michael Bynon said the cool and wet La Nina growing season had been challenging.
"But the weather fined up just in time for the late-ripening Cabernet, producing very pure, ripe, sweet fruit and fine structure which will continue to evolve and grow," he said.
"We're absolutely thrilled that our first vintage has gained such prestigious recognition on the NSW wine scene."
Mr Bynon has been a wine industry professional for more than 30 years, starting as a barman and sommelier in his early 20s then progressing to Roseworthy Agricultural College in South Australia to qualify in wine business and production.
Alongside his wife, the couple opened Corang Estate four years ago and recently expanded to a cellar in the village of Tarago, south of Goulburn.
The winery has secured some major awards since bottling its first drop, also claiming trophies for the Top Shiraz and Top Wine of Show as well as the 2021 Hilltops Wine of the Year for its 2019 Hilltops Shiraz.
