Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Corang Estate Hilltops 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon a winner from the 'get-go'

Updated September 20 2022 - 2:08am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill and Michael Bynon receiving their award in Forbes on September 10. Picture supplied

Jill and Michael Bynon were thrilled to discover their first vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon was a winner from the "get-go".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.