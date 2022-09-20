The Lilac buds are out and planning is well in hand for what organisers hope will be a bumper annual festival on the October long weekend.
This year will mark the Lilac City Festival's 71st anniversary and fittingly, organisers are adopting a seventies theme. Floats in the street parade and business windows will be decked out accordingly. Photos of the festival in the 1970s will also adorn shop windows.
Lilac City Festival president Carol James said the committee had introduced several new events to keep the fixture fresh.
This includes the Battle of the Bands in Belmore Park at 2pm Saturday, October 1. Young people will showcase their talent and compete for $1000 in prizemoney and the chance to be the supporting act for Goulburn's VibesFest next February.
Entries are flowing in for the street parade, which is returning after a three-year absence.
"We have some really great prizes this year and businesses are being very generous in their sponsorship. We're stoked they've got behind it," Ms James said.
Open Mobility has donated two $200 vouchers as a prize for the best decked out mobility scooter or walking aid in the parade. Ms James said this was a way of encouraging people with disabilities to take part. There's also a $150 prize for the best decorated car. Divall's has chipped $150 for best recycled float.
Mayor Peter Walker will open the festival at 11am on Saturday, October 1. Rebecca Priora and Felicity Apps are vying for Lilac Queen honours and 2021 Queen, Brittany Bryant will be there to crown the winner.
Winners of the junior prince, princess and baby competitions and the Lilac citizen of the year will also be announced.
Markets, food stalls and the Joyland carnival in Montage Street will run across the long weekend but there's plenty of other entertainment.
Cr James said organisers wanted to involve community organaisations. In another new event, the Goulburn CWA will host two puppet shows at the CWA rooms in Montague Street on Sunday afternoon. Goulburn Rotary Club will manage the street parade and the Lions Club, a free breakfast barbecue on Monday morning in Belmore Park.
Also on that day, community organisations will have the chance to talk about their groups in the park and mount displays. A bush band from the Goulburn Club is providing entertainment.
On Sunday, from 10am to 3pm, history buffs can take in a Lilac memorabilia display at Harvest Cafe of Australia's longest running festival.
The ever popular pet parade, run by Goulburn RSPCA, is scheduled for 1pm Monday and promises to draw interesting entries.
The full program will be available in local businesses, on the Lilac City Festival's Facebook page and the Goulburn Australia website.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council recently promised $1216 of in-kind support to the event, complementing almost $10,000 from the state's Reconnecting Regional NSW fund.
"I hope it will be a big festival. There will be lots for people to see and do and we're praying for good weather," Cr James said.
A host of other activities are also planned across the weekend. The Lilac Festival coincides with Streamliners, bringing 24 historic locos to the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre. The Festival of Regional Theatre at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre also runs from September 30 to October 3, showcasing local plays such as David Cole's The Waltz and Diana Dixon's Drought and Other Plays.
