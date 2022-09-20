Dressed in 1920s apparel, ladies of the Country Women's Association enjoyed a Latvian-themed lunch at a recent combined group day.
Held on Thursday, September 8 the Southern Tablelands group participated in activities organised by the international, agriculture, environment and cultural sections of the group.
The day began with a guest speaker who spoke about Latvia, the group's country of study this year. There was also a display of Latvian woodcraft, costume, embroidery, artefacts and more.
A delicious Latvian lunch was served as members passed around Latvian posters and cards submitted by school children. The cards were judged and the results will be notified to the schools shortly.
The agriculture and environment section provided a guest speaker who spoke on recycling and re-use. Women from Gehl's Nursery in Goulburn also provided some valuable tips on gardening and how to choose plants for a fabulous "show in a pot".
They also spoke about the Banksia, the flora of study this year, and had quite a display of some amazing plants. The group also heard about the Australasian Bittern and what ricegrowers are doing to assist in their protection.
In keeping with the theme of CWA of NSW Centenary this year, the cultural part of the day provided a display of 1920s apparel and an entertainer who sang some Australian, Scottish and Irish ballads as well as recited a Banjo Patterson poem.
Some members entered the short story competition entitled 'My Life in the 1920s' and the winners were announced.
Attendees were encouraged to wear something that depicted the 1920s era and prizes were given out for the best dressed.
The day was a great success and the CWA gave a heartfelt thanks to Priceline, Queanbeyan, who provided all the prizes for the two competitions.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.