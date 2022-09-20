Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands CWA groups hold eventful combined group day

September 20 2022 - 3:30am
Short story competition winnerss: Lillian Marshall - Crookwell (third), Maria Porreca - Queanbeyan Evening (second) and Jude Nettlingham - Bungendore (first). Picture supplied

Dressed in 1920s apparel, ladies of the Country Women's Association enjoyed a Latvian-themed lunch at a recent combined group day.

