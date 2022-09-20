Goulburn-Yass has been ranked the fourth hardest hit region in NSW as the state records the worst wild weather damage in six years this winter.
The NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker revealed 26,515 claims for wild weather were received nationally. Out of these, nearly three-quarters came from within NSW and 5.85 per cent from the Goulburn-Yass region.
Torrential rain drenched the state in early July, causing flooding, landslips and road closures.
More than 60 per cent of all NSW home claims were the result of severe weather, well above the winter average of 53 per cent.
Goulburn was ranked eight out of the 10 worst impacted NSW towns/suburbs. The town also experienced flash flooding between January and March this year.
A La Nina event, combined with a continuing negative Indian Ocean Dipole, will put Australia's east coast at a higher risk of flooding as we approach the summer months.
According to the NRMA data, only 37 per cent of Australians have taken steps to prepare for wild weather in the last three months. This is 11 per cent less than the same time last year.
Goulburn SES commander Rob Bell said the Goulburn rivers were already high and predicted rain over the next three days would fill them further.
"It doesn't take as much as it normally does to flood when the rivers are full," he said.
Mr Bell advised anyone who lived near a river system to be prepared and follow any directions from emergency service people.
"One of the biggest issues we have is people not following emergency services directions," he said.
The SES commander also advised residents to prepare an emergency kit in a waterproof bag including a battery-operated radio, torch, personal papers and important belongings, a first aid kit, medications, spare clothing, footwear, food and water.
"Families should also have an emergency plan which includes what to do with pets," Mr Bell said.
NRMA Insurance Meteorologist Dr Bruce Buckley said with the unseasonal severe weather forecast for the months ahead, all households needed to take steps to prepare.
"The impacts of a changing climate means that wild weather can strike anywhere at any time but taking a few small steps to both reduce our level of risk and prepare for how we will respond can make a big difference when it happens.
"At the beginning of spring, we are encouraging Australians to clear their gutters and downpipes, which is a simple but effective way to minimise the likelihood of water getting into your home."
Mr Bell said the SES could reduce callouts by 50 per cent if people cleaned out their gutters each Spring.
"If the gutters aren't clean, the water backs up and goes down into the ceiling causing a lot of problems," he said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
