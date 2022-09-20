Elderly woman sustains injury after car strikes building

Two women were injured in separate accidents in Goulburn's CBD on Tuesday afternoon.
In the first, just after 12.30pm, a woman aged in her eighties suffered potential neck and back injuries after her vehicle mounted the gutter and collided with an office building in Sloane Street, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.
Multiple ambulance crews and police were called to the scene, near the Verner Street intersection.
The vehicle struck part of the building and cracked a window front.
Workers in one of the buildings assisted the woman.
She also suffered chest and back pain and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Goulburn Base Hospital.
At 12.45pm, a female believed to be aged in her sixties, was struck by a car in Auburn Street, near the Clifford Street intersection. She sustained head, shoulder and back injuries and was also conveyed to Goulburn Base Hospital, the spokeswoman said.
Police also attended.
