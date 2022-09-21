Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass Valley qualify for disaster funding

Updated September 21 2022 - 3:54am, first published 12:00am
Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass Valley council areas are eligible for natural disaster funding, following heavy rain in early August. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass Valley regions following heavy rainfall in early August.

