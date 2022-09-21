Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Matt O'Rourke to leave Goulburn Mulwaree Council for new horizons

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council's operations director Matt O'Rourke will leave his role in mid October. He's pictured here at the Wollondilly Riverwalk, one of the many projects he oversaw. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Millions of dollars worth of infrastructure have been completed under his watch but now the council's operations director has opted for a change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.