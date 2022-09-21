Organisers of the Crookwell Community Fun Run are encouraging Upper Lachlan Shire residents to get involved.
"Spring has sprung so let's get our bodies moving," a spokeswoman said.
"After a fantastic turn out last year, this will be the second year running for the fun run."
The spokeswoman said the fun run was a terrific, fun-filled day out where everyone could get involved with no limitations for age or ability.
The fun run offers both a 5 or 10km walk, jog or run.
"Come one come all, there is no reason to sit on the sideline as there is something for everyone," the spokeswoman said.
"This year we have a new location, starting and finishing at the Crookwell Showground. The course is all mapped out for our experienced runners to challenge themselves and their best times."
There will be water stations along the way and words of encouragement from the sidelines. Families, please feel free to bring your prams and dads shoulders, whatever it takes.
The spokeswoman also encourages everyone to pack their runners and sun-safe gear. "Don't forget to slip, slop, slap!" she said.
A presentation will take place post the event and the St Mary's P&F Association will be holding a barbecue lunch available for purchase at the grounds.
The runs will go ahead at the Crookwell Showground from 11am on October 16 with funds raised supporting the St Marys P&F Association.
Entries are open now at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/crookwell-community-fun-run-2022-tickets-296169409677.
